I wanted to take a minute to encapsulate the totality of the vaccine machine that profits off sickening individuals and then benefits from state protection.



To sum up:

1) The federal government licenses injections on the basis of sham clinical trials lacking a genuine placebo or proper control groups.

2) The federal government then "recommends" these injections as guidance to the states.

3) The states then pass legislation to mandate said injections.

4) The federal government protects the injection makers and those who inject them from virtually all liability from any injuries and deaths caused by the injections.

5) The federal government uses your tax dollars to purchase the shots for "underprivileged" kids making the federal government the largest purchaser of the shots.

6) The federal government places responsibility for monitoring the dangers of the injections with the same agency that promotes them.

7) The federal government owns patents on dozens of injections posing an inherent conflict of interest.

8) The federal government funds research to shore up the claim of safe and effective and ignore the mountain of independent science proving otherwise.

9) The federal government determines what qualifies as an injury and then vigilantly eliminates previously acknowledged injuries.

10) The federal government uses your tax dollars to set up a special court to adjudicate injuries and deaths and denies the vast majority of claims. These special courts allow no due process or discovery.

11) The federal government employs "Special Masters" instead of proper judges to adjudicate claims and pays guns for hire to defend the government programs all paid by your tax dollars.

12) When the injections kill a child, the state blames the parent(s), not the pharmaceutical product for the harm and arrests the parent(s). So, parents who've already suffered an unimaginable tragedy are up against a government court staffed by government paid* special masters and attorneys with no due process defending a government licensed and government mandated product for which they blame the victims for harm. (*Insert taxpayer funded.)

This sums up the state of affairs in the US: the federal government licenses and promotes the products of private companies which the states mandate and which the federal government absolves of liability leaving Americans victims twice over when the products cause harm.

This is not freedom, this is not justice, this is not ethical or moral, it is crony capitalism at best and pure evil fascism at worst.