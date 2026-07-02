Heretic with Leslie Manookian

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Red-Pilled ER Nurse's avatar
Red-Pilled ER Nurse
Jul 3Edited

Leslie, I feel the blood boiling in my veins. Because you describe the grift with such energy. Because everything about it is so wrong. Because we are funding this criminal racket. Because the young mom of those twins who both died after their routine shots was arrested on suspicion of murdering them.

Strong piece. Thanks.

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1 reply by Leslie Manookian
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
Jul 3Edited

Bravo, well said.

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