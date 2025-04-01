Re: An Open Letter to Idaho State Senators – Protect Human Right to Medical Freedom

Dear Senators,

It is not easy to confront deception and hypocrisy, but failing to do so betrays the very people you serve. Governor Brad Little and his allies believe they control you and hold sway over Idaho, but they have miscalculated as the days of a complacent populace are gone. We now have the most liberty-oriented legislature in our state’s history—one committed to truth, transparency, and truly representing the people.

Governor Little’s actions during the pandemic were not just misguided or an innocent mistake—they were deceptive. He imposed lockdowns on Idahoans, then lied about it. He warned citizens to take precautions, citing fears of overwhelming our hospitals, yet I saw with my own eyes that more than half the hospital beds were empty.

In the fall of 2020 I watched Governor Little, Tom Luna, and two colleagues exit an SUV after sitting inside for three hours—unmasked and unconcerned. They hypocritically donned masks for a photo op before mingling unmasked at a high-ticket fundraiser with a hundred guests. When Governor Little thought no one was watching, his behavior told a very different story from his public message.

The consequences of Little’s actions were devastating. Doug Cameron is now paralyzed in a wheelchair for life. My own father-in-law died in a hospital room, alone for all but the last few minutes, his door marked with a yellow star for declining the Covid shot. Scores more were injured and killed. Businesses were shuttered, Idahoans were arrested for worshiping, lost their jobs and were refused entry to businesses. Teenagers—facing isolation and despair—took their own lives. These are not just anecdotes; they are tragic facts rooted in one man’s decisions and the Medical Freedom Act would prevent these atrocities from ever occurring again.

On Saturday, a mere hour before it would take effect, Governor Little vetoed the bill that would secure the basic human right to direct one’s own medical care claiming it would prevent schools from sending sick children home—an outright lie, as nothing in the bill alters existing code on communicable disease. Rather, it ensures that adults won’t be coerced into medical interventions in order to live normally.

Instead of acting in good faith, Governor Little cynically avoided any discussion with the bill sponsors, then quietly issued his veto.

There can be only one explanation for this behavior – he wants to preserve his power to do it all over again.

As you make this choice, ask yourselves, do you genuinely believe you or any other human being has the knowledge or moral authority to dictate another person’s medical care? And how can any person claim that power when they do not have to live with the consequences of those medical choices?

No one else knows what’s best for us or has to live with the consequences of our choices. Conditioning participation in normal life on medical interventions is unconscionable.

I ask you to protect Idahoans from medical tyranny by overriding the veto. Which side of history will you choose?

Sincerely,

Leslie Manookian

President/Founder Health Freedom Defense Fund