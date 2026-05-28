Truth is a prerequisite for freedom, and what I am about to share is purely in pursuit of truth.

In his first term, President Trump was largely forgiven for surrounding himself with bad people who gave him bad advice. His base rationalized that he was new to the swamp, didn’t know the key people or the issues, got played, or was the victim of deep state conspiracies. So, when he implemented travel restrictions and the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” policy which advised staying at home and “social distancing”, most of his supporters, who would have vociferously resisted had the same policies emanated from Presidents Obama or Biden, turned a blind eye, trusting that their guy on their team was issuing these policies so they should trust him.

In much the same way, progressives were mostly quiet when President Obama repealed the moratorium on offshore drilling that had been in place for 30 years, or killed Americans by drone absent any form of due process.

As for Congress, both sides seem to pander to their bases by fighting over cultural issues but do little to impede the advance of the most consequential policies which have the potential to enslave the citizens of this country forevermore. This is not paranoia or pessimism—the vast majority of humanity today lives under unaccountable tyranny which does not respect Natural Law—unfortunately the United States seems to be trending in that direction.

Much of what is happening in President Trump’s second term is deeply unsettling and suggests that the country is in a similar place in time to that of spring 2020 when most of Trump’s supporters went along with Covid policies and Operation Warp Speed (OWS).

While Americans debate the constitutionality and morality of attacking Iran, regime change in Venezuela, and bombing campaigns in other countries, one wonders whether an agenda is quietly proceeding with most Americans simply unaware of its rapid progression.

Some folks beseech the health freedom movement to avoid criticizing the policies of this administration given that RFK Jr. is leading HHS and the best chance the movement has ever had of effecting real change.

But what if that interpretation of the situation is wrong? If the Trump administration is just making innocent mistakes but the movement says nothing—Americans lose. If a hidden agenda is proceeding and the movement says nothing—Americans also lose.

Given this dilemma, there is only one obvious path—to speak truthfully to friend and foe alike. Bad policies are bad, irrespective of which party promotes and implements them, and Americans concerned about the future of our progeny and ourselves should endeavor to stop them.

With that preface, it is important to objectively assess the state of affairs under this administration and this Congress so that Americans have clarity regarding where the President has upheld or betrayed his promises to the people.

During the 2024 campaign, President Trump made many promises: to lower taxes, slash food and energy prices, end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, broker Middle East peace, let RFK Jr. “go wild” at HHS, rein in the federal debt, release the Epstein and JFK files, put America first, start no new wars or engage in nation building, and much else. Many of these priorities have either been ignored or reversed.

President Trump has delivered on many other promises such as reversing bans on so-called fossil fuels, eliminating DEI programs, extending tax cuts, and halting gender transition of minors. And while many of these are indeed important issues, when considered against the backdrop of Agenda 2030, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset, and technocracy, they seem relatively minor.

What follows below is a very limited account of the continued advance of the openly-declared, century-old plan to install a new global order in the post-War era. This is not merely a new hierarchy of elites, but a supposedly well-meaning “technocratic governance” scheme run by scientists, experts, and technicians, aided by technological advances, which will facilitate construction of a bio-digital surveillance cage. What follows is meant to help readers connect some of the dots of the advancing plan which is so well obscured by the raging cultural debate. These developments are anything but “America First” and should concern all Americans:

1) Foreign Wars: President Trump promised no new wars and no nation building but has ordered military strikes on seven countries. He launched as many airstrikes in the first five months of his second term as Biden did in his entire presidency. The administration recently announced the Department of War’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request which would increase the war budget about 50% from current levels to $1.5 trillion, a clear indication President Trump does not intend to back off military operations. While many observers argue the war in Iran is a brave new policy and that Trump is merely engaging when previous presidents cravenly avoided acting, a former Biden official recently shared that the Biden team was planning to attack Iran too—if President Biden won a second term. When one reflects on the agenda outlined in the decades old Project for a New American Century, namely, regime change in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran, and North Korea—to regimes considered more favorable to US interests—one must entertain the possibility that the war in Iran is just part of a broader long-term agenda rather than some bold new strategy of the current president.

Given the transnational elites’ stated intention to eliminate superpowers (as articulated in the WEF’s 2016 video 8 Predictions for 2030), does the war possibly aid the agenda by weakening the US and thereby facilitate a transition to a world ruled by a small cohort of countries? Some argue President Trump is rightly exposing the subterfuge of European countries in prolonging the Ukraine war and refusing to help in Iran, but that seems implausible given several points below which point to the possibility that the war could be part of a long-term plan that serves many purposes including advancement of the surveillance state.

2) Gaza: President Trump’s Board of Peace may pose one of the gravest threats to humanity on the planet. The Board of Peace is an unelected group of political figures and billionaires whose stated aim is to de-radicalize, demilitarize, and redevelop Gaza. At first glance, those appear to be laudable objectives, but when one considers the possibility that some of the individuals and countries that destroyed Gaza will now not only profit off the destruction in Gaza but subsequently install the world’s first technocratic “smart city,” the ethics of this scheme are frighteningly questionable. At the WEF’s annual confab in Davos in January 2026, the president’s son in law, Jared Kushner, unveiled the Gaza Master Plan which will convert Gaza into a futuristic “destination” by the sea with luxury beach resorts and nearly two hundred skyscrapers. For those not aware, a technocratic smart city is a city run by experts in their fields such as science, health, and economics, aided by AI technology and surveillance infrastructure. Membership to the Board of Peace is by invitation from the Chairman, President Trump, and a permanent seat costs $1 billion. President Trump, who will serve as board chair until he dies, pledged $10 billion of US tax dollars to the Gaza project—though Congress must still approve the pledge—with no plan to repay American taxpayers. Haaretz reported that the US will shoulder 20% of the 10-year reconstruction cost of $112 billion. Still unclear is how the profits from any redevelopment will accrue to the members of the Board and to investors. If the plan succeeds, Gaza will provide a proof of concept of a technocratic smart architecture in which residents will have no meaningful vote and be subject to the AI-facilitated biometric digital surveillance/control grid and social credit system, both already tested at scale in countries like China.

If reports that Israel had advance warning of the October 7 attacks are accurate and then used the attacks to justify leveling Gaza, these facts would suggest an animus unfathomable to most individuals. Equally disturbing, in October, 2025 in an interview on “60 Minutes,” special envoy Steve Witkoff admitted that the Gaza master plan had been in the works for two years. Kushner’s discomfort was palpable when Witkoff let this truth slip.

3) Artificial Intelligence (AI): President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) that prohibits US states from regulating AI, thereby transferring local authority to the executive branch and tech giants. The EO authorizes creation of a task force to sue states that attempt to regulate AI! Other EOs establish task forces to accelerate federal approval of data centers and accelerate development of AI. On his first full day in office in 2025, President Trump hosted Larry Ellison of Oracle, Sam Altman of Open AI, and the CEO of Japan’s SoftBank in the White House to launch Project Stargate, a multinational AI joint venture with plans to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States by 2029. The fact that Project Stargate was first planned during the Biden administration in 2022 illustrates that this project is part of a long-term objective, like so many others of this type. The ruling class needs AI, its infrastructure, and data centers to simultaneously run, surveil, and control society, no matter who is in power. President Trump and his administration justify this project by arguing the US must win the AI race against China but no matter the justification, Project Stargate seeks something quite opposed to the well-being and liberty of the American people.

4) REAL ID: In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act, but it was never rolled out due to fierce opposition from many US states. However, in spring of 2025 President Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristy Noem, announced urgent implementation of the legislation. Most people relented. REAL ID serves as a domestic passport, which in any authoritarian society is a crucial tool for the purpose of controlling the population. These are not mere passports, however. Passports may only be used for identification purposes but the REAL ID may be used for “and any other purposes that the Secretary shall determine,” and is capable of containing staggering amounts of data on each individual. REAL ID is the architecture of the biometric digital surveillance grid upon which all other elements depend and which connects the grid to every American. REAL ID will link to bank and financial accounts, employment, medical records, travel documents, social media, digital currency (stable coins in the US – more on that below)—an individual’s entire world—and thereby facilitate a China-style social credit system. Quite simply, REAL ID will enable authorities to control the populace in a way never before imagined. Post something critical of the state on social media—forfeit the privilege to buy meat or drive your car. Fraternize with people who stand for the primacy of the individual—lose your ability to earn a living or visit the grandkids. Refuse a vaccine—be subject to house arrest. To further tighten government’s grip, Congress passed a law in 2021 requiring installation of a kill switch in all automobiles which President Biden signed so it’s hard to conclude anything but that the broader agenda to surveil and control Americans proceeds and is a bipartisan or uniparty effort. Indeed, in 2026, the Republican controlled-house let the provision stay in national legislation. And lest one thinks travel restrictions and restraints on liberty could never happen in America, a bill was recently introduced in Massachusetts that would limit how many miles residents can drive their own cars.

5) Central Bank Digital Currency: President Trump campaigned against Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) but signed the GENIUS Act which codifies stable coins—a form of private digital currency. While some argue the GENIUS Act provides a means to regulate digital currencies, which it does, others argue that the Act effectively codifies private digital currency which may, effectively, become CBDC through the back door. Concerningly, the Trump family has handsomely profited off stable coins while investors have lost millions with essentially no transparency regarding governance.

6) Congress recently introduced HB 8250, the Parents Decide Act, which would require age verification in digital devices. The Act would require anyone 18 and over to verify their identity, ostensibly in order to protect minors. This requirement is in the device’s operating system itself—it does not matter whether a person actually accesses the internet, one must verify in order to use the device as the operating system runs the device. This means that Americans will require a government issued digital ID in order to use a digital device—and access the internet. As discussed above, the REAL ID will most likely be deployed for this purpose, completing the digital control grid infrastructure. Many western countries have national ID-check/age restriction policies for the internet, and Britain and Australia have already implemented age verification policies for large swaths of the web, accompanied by Covid style rhetoric of doing your part—with the purported claim of protecting children—a curiously coordinated global effort.

In the U.S., while the Parents Decide Act has not yet passed Congress it serves as another example of the advancing agenda, despite different players in leadership positions. The President has not openly opposed the Act. If this comes to pass, the ability for Americans to consume information and share their opinions without government surveillance will be all but gone.

7) Proof of Citizenship for Banking: Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, recently stated that the president will soon issue an EO requiring proof of citizenship in order to have a bank account. While many may applaud this move by reasoning that it will stop illegal immigrants from banking in the US thereby discouraging illegal migration, given the information just shared, it’s easy to see where this is headed. And it has all the hallmarks of a predetermined plan: First, one side pursues open border policies, their nonprofits funnel funds to groups to bring millions of migrants to the US eliciting a warranted and expected outcry from the base of the other side. Then the leadership of the other side solves the problem with a predetermined “solution” which always accrues more power to the state and results in less liberty for the people. At this point, only passports will serve as proof of citizenship not REAL ID, but it’s not hard to imagine that REAL ID will ultimately be utilized for this purpose—especially as the majority of Americans do not even possess a passport.

8) Fiscal Responsibility and “America First” policies: President Trump promised to rein in the budget and cut taxes, but instead Americans face higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump —thanks to the war in Iran. Moreover, Americans have been saddled with $9 trillion in new debt and DOGE only delivered a paltry 10% of the promised $2 trillion in savings, while Americans’ data was captured by Musk’s big tech in the process. Making matters worse, the promised $2000 checks to Americans are nowhere to be seen and the tax cuts will sunset after he leaves office leaving Americans more indebted than before. While the President touts a rising stock market as evidence of successful policies, most Americans are not invested in the stock market—and families cannot eat stocks. And although the total number of Americans with employment stands at record levels (a function of an ever-growing population), the labor participation rate is the lowest it’s been since the mid 1970s, aside from the lockdowns of Covid. Americans are struggling, not thriving. And Congress, with the power of the purse in its hands, has no plans to halt the spending—the annual federal budget deficit is forecast to rise from $1.9 trillion in 2026 to $3.1 trillion in 2036 and the total federal debt will rise from 101% of GDP in 2026 to 120% in 2036. This continues to undercut the value of the dollar to buy goods and services.

9) Covid: Covid may have seemed like a public health emergency but in reality, it functioned as the first step in implementing the bio-digital control grid. President Trump could have apologized for Operation Warp Speed, travel restrictions, and his “15 Days to Slow the Spread” policy, but has not. He could have insisted the Covid shots be withdrawn from the market, instead the president cozied up to Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla. He could have instructed HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to rescind the PREP Act declaration still in effect until 2030, which shields the Covid jab makers from liability, but has not. He could have instructed FDA to halt approval of any more dangerous mRNA shots, but has not. He could have let RFK Jr. “go wild” at HHS, as he promised, but that has not happened. To the contrary, President Trump recently nominated a Covid authoritarian veteran to head the CDC, someone who issued a slew of vaccine mandates on her staff at Coast Guard and elsewhere.

The US seems to have arrived at a place where media and technology have so effectively silo-ed Americans into echo chambers that both progressives and conservatives are completely unaware of the betrayal of their leadership so those who would generally question government overreach and hypocrisy, say nothing, just as they did during Covid. Had Americans asked questions in March-May of 2020 and demanded their civil liberties be respected, there would have been no OWS, no poisonous shots, no lockdowns, nor the greatest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the elites in history, no mask mandates, school closures, no learning loss, etc.

But progressives were hypnotized by their media-inspired hatred of Donald Trump, while conservatives were mesmerized by their media-inspired worship of him. While Americans blame the other side, a system terrifyingly similar to that in China is being installed right under their noses—a system neither side wants.

Where do we go from here?

What’s paramount is for our society to recognize that policies that harm the people should be opposed regardless of who promotes them. It is very hard to break free of the notion that the other side is to blame but educated and thoughtful citizens must review the actions of all elected representatives with healthy skepticism. This is crucial to ascertain whether policies support freedom or seek to undermine it, and we must have the courage to condemn those ideas even if they emanate from “our side.” Our goal must be to stop the erosion of our rights and to overturn existing laws and policies which impede them.

The nation faces challenging times but there is much reason for hope. Most Americans now know the Covid shots injured and killed recipients and 91% support the right to informed consent. They don’t want loud, brightly lit, energy and water-hungry data centers destroying their communities, or the US forest service dousing their native forests with glyphosate. They are uniting in opposition to these outrageous plans.

In light of the 3.5% rule, Americans stand at the brink of effecting real change. According to the rule, dramatic transformation of society merely requires a heterogeneous 3.5% sliver of the population to engage; the key is sustained action by a broad and diverse group, even if it is modest in size. While the situation appears very dark, a larger swath of the population now understands that something rotten plagues our society, perhaps more than ever.

This realization, while disturbing, is very encouraging for the prospects of a better future. Americans spoke against a pesticide liability shield contained in an appropriations bill and then in the farm bill and stopped them. This model of cooperation could be applied across the board. Now is the time for Americans to unite in opposition to the globalist machine encroaching upon us by using cash, refusing to comply with authoritarian rules, and insisting that our local representatives serve us—not the “global governance” agenda. It may get darker before the dawn, but we can do this!