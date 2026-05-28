Heretic with Leslie Manookian

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Josephine Riccio's avatar
Josephine Riccio
May 28

Sadly this is true resulting in being so Disappointed in Trumps 2nd term. he lost his way. praying he keeps Kennedy do what he suppose to do for us

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Leanne Burns's avatar
Leanne Burns
May 28Edited

As usual, you nailed it! You said what many of us are thinking. I thought of you and the health freedom movement while listening to Baron Coleman and Drey (dreydossier on X) this a.m. --many things to consider regarding health data and tracking. Ignore the title! The meat is in the first 90-100 minutes. (Real Baron Podcast)"Enjoy"... Leanne (PHom M)

https://www.youtube.com/live/Prl7X1n6km8?si=cHTWabWDR1qwek9P

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