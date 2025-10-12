Heretic with Leslie Manookian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Manookian's avatar
Leslie Manookian
Oct 13

Please stay tuned - more coming on the Medical Freedom Act!

We will be posting more info soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leslie Manookian's avatar
Leslie Manookian
Oct 13

Thank you, my friend! I'm so tired of the bias and manipulation - I think it's time to push back as these so-called journalists aren't trying to educate or inform but serve an agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leslie Manookian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture