If you have followed me for a long time, you will know that I rarely speak to the corporate media because experience has taught me that there really is no point in doing so. These so-called journalists don’t contact people like me to learn why I have worked for over 20 years to educate the public about the lack of rigorous science surrounding vaccines, the lies regarding homeopathy and other holistic healing modalities, or the fight for our most sacred and fundamental of human rights - medical autonomy. They do so to smear and undermine me because what I hold in my heart and what I speak about are universal truths backed by unassailable moral authority. After all, what could be more basic than the right to direct one’s own medical treatment?



The corporate media hasn’t always been so adversarial towards health freedom. In fact, in 2011 when my movie, The Greater Good, premiered, the Wall Street Journal online issued a very fair review of the film and the LA Weekly did as well. My local newspaper did a two page spread interviewing me.



But several months later, when we went to NYC for the premiere there, the New York Times outright lied about the content of the film and then insinuated that we were disgruntled filmmakers when we pointed out the manifest inaccuracies of the review. The NYT smeared us to ensure that more Americans did not awake to the painful truth that our vaccine program is not safe, effective, or scientifically grounded as most believe—not to review the film.



Several years later in 2019, CBS reached out asking to do an interview for their morning show and I thought I would give the corporate media another chance so, I agreed. I did a 45 minute interview providing scientific citations and tremendous detail explaining why so many people had concerns about vaccines but they aired none of that. Rather, they used an out of context remark about freedom of speech to portray me as fringe.



That was the last time I did an interview that was not live.



Then this summer, something strange happened. I was contacted by a journalist from The Atlantic, one from Vanity Fair, three from Politico, one from the Washington Post, and another, Audrey Dutton, from ProPublica. Dutton wanted to speak with me about the Idaho Medical Freedom Act and my efforts to bring it to other states.



I already knew of Dutton as she had been hostile to the work of Health Freedom Idaho, another organization I’ve been involved with for nearly a decade (different from Health Freedom Defense Fund, the nonprofit I founded). So I did not reply to her email or her phone call. It wasn’t until she emailed me saying that she had spoken with a good friend of mine, a prominent leader in the health freedom movement, that I decided to speak with her. My change of heart came after hearing from my friend that Dutton’s questions had focused on me. My friend texted, “That’s interesting. She was on good behavior with me. I just said I have known you for ages and have great respect and admiration for your work. She was clearly very intrigued by knowing more about you and I didn’t really feed that.”



I reasoned that if Dutton was writing about me, I might as well explain who I am, what I believe, and what I stand for.



Dutton’s article hasn’t been released yet but I expect it sometime next week. I’m posting a recording of the interview so all can listen and determine for themselves whether Dutton was genuinely focused on interviewing me about the Idaho Medical Freedom Act and my work—or some other, undisclosed agenda.



Here’s the recording of our conversation. You be the judge - post in the comments.

0:00 -35:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.