Heretic with Leslie Manookian

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David Weiner's avatar
David Weiner
4d

That is a very good response to the ever-lying NY Times.

I would only add that, even if an honest poll showed that a majority of Americans were opposed to removing medical mandates, it wouldn't change the fact that our rights are not up for a vote. They are our rights, whether or not a particular one is popular in a certain situation.

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Robert Auld's avatar
Robert Auld
4d

Your letter is excellent. Shame on the NY Times for refusing to publish it.

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