April 1, 2025

Dear Senators,

Yesterday, Governor Little’s staff met with Senator Dan Foreman, sponsor of the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, a bill that I wrote, to address the governor’s claim that the bill would prevent schools from sending sick children home — this claim is an outright lie, as nothing in the bill alters existing code on communicable disease. During the meetings, however, the governor’s team shifted their focus and insisted that SB 1023 be amended to EXCLUDE all daycares. Now I know why they did this.

They want to EXCLUDE daycares from the Medical Freedom Act and add this to code right now BECAUSE the Idaho Supreme Court will hear a case regarding whether private daycares may exclude unvaccinated children on MAY 5TH. If they can ram this through now, the court will refer to the daycare exclusion as the most recent intention of the legislature and rule that private daycares are not required to honor vaccine exemptions. It's diabolical. Tens of thousands of people have moved to Idaho for our vaccine exemptions and tens of thousands of children will be forced to get vaccinated so their parents can earn a living if this goes through. Parents have moved their families to Idaho to PROTECT their children, their most sacred responsibility.

PLEASE HELP US STOP THIS!!! SB 1210 must die.

Representative Tanner introduced a bill this morning which contains the exact language of the original bill but adds language that nothing in the bill is intended to conflict with existing code authorizing schools to send home sick children. This addition addresses the Governor’s stated concerns and if he is a man of his word, he will sign the bill.

Please support Representative Tanner’s bill, the Idaho Medical Freedom Act #2.

Sincerely,

Leslie Manookian

President/Founder Health Freedom Defense Fund