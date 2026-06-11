Heretic with Leslie Manookian

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
Jun 11

I reposted and was told I could see the post but when I clicked on that I didn't see it. I then reposted again with a message asking people to let me know if they saw it. I hope all your readers repost this and maybe we can get a better idea of how deep the substack censorship rot runs.

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
Jun 12

De-growth is the goal. Agenda 2030.

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