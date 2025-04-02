April 2, 2025

Dear Senators,

Monday, March 31st, Governor Little’s staff met with Senator Dan Foreman, sponsor of the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, a bill that I wrote, to address the governor’s claim that the bill would prevent schools from sending sick children home — this claim is an outright lie, as nothing in the bill alters existing code on communicable disease. During the meetings, however, the governor’s team shifted their focus and insisted that SB 1023 be amended to EXCLUDE all daycares.

They want to EXCLUDE daycares from the Medical Freedom Act and add this to code right now BECAUSE the Idaho Supreme Court will hear a case regarding whether private daycares may exclude unvaccinated children on MAY 5TH. If they can ram this through now, the court will refer to the daycare exclusion as the most recent intention of the legislature and rule that private daycares are not required to honor vaccine exemptions. It's diabolical. Tens of thousands of people have moved to Idaho for our vaccine exemptions and tens of thousands of children will be forced to get vaccinated so their parents can earn a living if this goes through. Parents have moved their families to Idaho to PROTECT their children, their most sacred responsibility.

Vaccine injury is real and it is common. Federal research found that 2.6% of vaccine recipients are injured by a shot but fewer than 1% of injuries are reported. The CDC schedule today recommends over 85 doses of 18 vaccines before age 18, the vast majority of those before age 6 – which is likely why they want to go after babies and young children. Autism afflicts 1 in 36 children, 1 in 22 boys in some states. Research shows that vaccinated children suffer from more allergies, asthma, chronic illness, autoimmune disease, and neuro-developmental disorders than unvaccinated. More than half of American children suffer from a chronic condition. The US Supreme Court and federal law both acknowledge that vaccines injure and kill some and the Court has ruled that vaccines are unavoidably unsafe.

Parents have watched their children change after vaccines and forcing them to vaccinate them by removing exemptions for children in daycare is unconscionable. The answer is not force or denial, it is transparency and truth. The vaccine industry has no liability for its shots and therefore every incentive to remove vaccine exemptions but this is profoundly abhorrent and should not be tolerated. Just last week a 1-year old baby died only 12 hours after receiving “catch up” vaccines. Parents alone know what's best for their children and have to live with the consequences of their choices.

PLEASE STOP THIS!!! SB 1210 must die. Representative Tanner introduced a bill this morning which contains the exact language of the original bill but adds language that nothing in the bill is intended to conflict with existing code authorizing schools to send home sick children. This addition addresses the Governor’s stated concerns and if he is a man of his word, he will sign the bill.

Please support Representative Tanner’s bill, the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, HB 472.

Sincerely,

Leslie Manookian

President/Founder Health Freedom Defense Fund