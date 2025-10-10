I have attended and spoken at several Brownstone Conferences and the recent retreat at Polyface Farm. I am honored to be associated with an organization that has endeavored to expose the many lies of the covid era and has gone even deeper now by examining issues with our food system, holistic healing like homeopathy, and the dangers of psychiatric drugs. The upcoming conference titled The Great Transition will explore the many ways our old systems have lost credibility and how we can transition to a new paradigm.

Event details from Brownstone’s website:

The old paradigm is dead. A new one is taking its place. We are living in the transition. It’s all tremendously exciting to see history in the making. Such times represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, one easily squandered if it is not managed well.

The transition from one paradigm to another, however, is not a smooth one. The issues concern the loss of credibility of all the old institutions: media, government, academia, medicine, tech, religion, science, education, and so much more.

The Covid era revealed the commanding heights to be complicit and deeply corrupt. At the same time, a new generation of intellectual leadership – centered on Brownstone Institute – has arisen as the alternative.

Brownstone Institute’s fifth annual conference and gala deals with all these themes and more. It takes place in beautiful Salt Lake City, October 30-November 2, 2025. It offers supporters a chance to learn from and exchange ideas with the best minds on the subjects of medicine, food, economics, education, technology, civil liberties, and spirituality – all the topics that are driving the transition the US and the world over.

REGISTER NOW

Join with these powerful thinkers and thought leaders to share knowledge and expertise, discover hidden histories, learn about the many government industrial complexes that have gained so much power, and find ways around and through this time of change.

We have to reclaim some control over our lives, and must have the freedom to do so. This concerns the whole of everything: the financial world, what we eat, and the medicalization of society. Ultimately, we need a spiritual recapturing of things, reorienting our sense of who we are and our purpose in this world.

Politics plays a role in this but it is not the whole of it or even the driving force. Change is necessitated by the mass loss of trust in all legacy institutions. Where possible, people are rejecting the old (media, medicine, agency control) and exploring the new and the forgotten.

Brownstone was founded as a sanctuary for community in terrible times, right in the lockdown morass. Coming out of that period, a new generation has arisen. We gather at this event with many of the best writers, scientists, journalists, and truth-tellers of our times.

REGISTER NOW

Please join us in reclaiming your freedom. Let’s embrace the great transition and together build a better world.

The Fifth annual gathering of Brownstone Institute scholars, writers, researchers, fellows, and supporters in historic downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date and Time

Friday, October 31, 2025

9 am – 5 pm (MST)

Saturday, November 1, 2025

9 am – 11 pm (MST)

Location

Little America Hotel

500 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

+1-802-596-5700

REGISTER NOW