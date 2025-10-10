Heretic with Leslie Manookian

Maxwell E
Oct 21

Hey just saw you covered in ArsTechnica. Do you mind explaining more about your stance on public health? Do you believe health interventions are never necessary?

When your beliefs on personal liberty are at conflict with public health mandates (such as in cases when students at a school are suspected of having been exposed to a communicable disease), how do you resolve those tensions?

I'm curious about your stance and I'd love to hear more. It seems like your views are becoming increasingly popular and widespread.

Michael Kane
Oct 11

Amazing line up !

