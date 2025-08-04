Heretic with Leslie Manookian

Aug 5

Sadly I am well aware that the smallpox shots were neither safe nor effective but the court took the opinion of doctors and the fact that the smallpox had been use for decades at face value. Unfortunately, the way our court system operates - or doesn't operate - we can't fight every single error in previous cases. As you can see from this absurd opinion, it's hard enough to correct the basic errors, let alone the giant glaring errors like the smallpox vaccine was safe and effecting.

Aug 4

The radical progressives on the court have bigger fish to fry than the LA teachers. They are worried about the ground swell of resistance to the childhood vaccine schedule nationwide.

The inability to inject vaccines threatens the entire medical infrastructure because the vaccines cause chronic disease and cancer which will be treated by new vaccines created by the hundreds of billions going into AI and cancer cures and the Oligarchs ultimate goal immortality itself.

We are just their guinea pigs to creating trillions of new wealth and increased longevity if not immortality for themselves while they reduce consumption and consumers. Plus its a lot of fun to create transhumans.

Plus, if anything goes wrong they have their islands to escape too as documented in Survival of the Richest.

So, Jacobson is their legal cornerstone as well as the Prep Act and many federal courts have legalized vaccinating school children even when expressly instructed not too by the parents.

Roberts and the radicals on the court just waiting for Thomas or Alito to resign or die before ruling on the matter.

In the meantime, we are being nudged along the Overton window via Digital Twinning from Unthinkable to Radical to Sensible to Acceptable to Popular to Policy.

I will never admit defeat but like to understand my oppositions key strengths and agenda.

Most important of all, I want to thank Leslie Manookian for her great Courage, Clarity, Charity, Commitment, and Sacrifice.

