Timeline to Covid Tyranny: Part One
Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018)
Mar 12
•
Leslie Manookian
Los Angeles Unvaxxed Teachers Back in Court!
Health Freedom Defense Fund Strikes Holes in Jacobson's 100 Year Precedent!
Published on Teachers for Choice
•
Mar 7
February 2025
Leslie Manookian Presents the Idaho Medical Freedom Act - Feb 5, 2025 - Senate State Affairs Committee
Video - Leslie's Presentation and Standing for Questions
Feb 13
•
Leslie Manookian
Testimony of Leslie Manookian on the Idaho Medical Freedom Act
Senate State Affairs Committee
Feb 5
•
Leslie Manookian
November 2024
The Winds of Change
Three decades ago, I took nearly every drug and vaccine that was recommended to me.
Nov 16, 2024
•
Leslie Manookian
September 2024
Policy Imperatives for Health Freedom
Written By: Leslie Manookian | President | Health Freedom Defense Fund
Sep 30, 2024
•
Leslie Manookian
August 2024
Health Freedom Is an Essential Human Right: Conversation with Leslie Manookian
Milestone legal victories and a ton of love
Published on Tessa Fights Robots
•
Aug 2, 2024
51:47
June 2024
Pain is the Prompt
It’s been a long time, I know.
Jun 1, 2024
•
Leslie Manookian
June 2023
My Time with Peter (Hotez)
In the glorious aftermath of Robert Kennedy Jr.
Jun 20, 2023
•
Leslie Manookian
April 2023
Captains of Pharma
It Could Be Different
Apr 7, 2023
•
Leslie Manookian
February 2023
What I Used to Believe
Part 1 of a multi-part series
Feb 4, 2023
•
Leslie Manookian
December 2022
Righteous Certitude
The weekend before last, I had the immense pleasure and honor of participating in the Brownstone Institute’s conference, The Great Restoration, which…
Dec 17, 2022
•
Leslie Manookian
